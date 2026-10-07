Michelle Yeoh says she wants to appear in films by directors Lee Chang-dong and Bong Joon-ho

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Michelle Yeoh said, “I want to work with Korean directors and actors.”

A press conference for Michelle Yeoh, who received the 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), was held on the morning of the 7th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Asked about collaborating with Korean directors, Yeoh said, “I want to work with director Lee Chang-dong. I also know about Possible Love. I’d like to work with directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho as well. I’ve also worked with Jung Woo-sung in Reign of Assassins, which was released in 2010. I love Korean culture, including K-pop and Korean food, and Korean people so much that I definitely want to collaborate on a Korean production too.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days across Busan through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.