Fan Bingbing: “I was shocked after watching Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love... I envy Jeon Do-yeon and Jo In-sung”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Fan Bingbing said she “envied the actors who appeared in director Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love.”

A press conference for Fan Bingbing, who stars in Diary of a Mad Old Man, invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Window on Asian Cinema section, and She Said, invited to the Wide Angle–Asian Short Film Competition, was held on the afternoon of the 7th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Fan Bingbing said, “I’ve made many films with a variety of characters. I think a lot about the development of diversity. Although I’m a Chinese actor, I’ve worked on a variety of films. I think each country has its own distinctive characteristics. Every time I take on a new film, I challenge myself as well. In the process, it feels like I’m opening a new window. It feels like I’m discovering new possibilities in myself, and that’s an extremely valuable experience for an actor. I think many actors should try working in films from other countries. It changes how you see art and how you approach a character, too.” She added, “I’ve continued to collaborate with Korean filmmakers. When I filmed in Korea, I also felt very envious of Korean cinema. Korean actors and directors are already attracting attention around the world, and I envied their ability to express themselves in such diverse ways. I watched director Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was incredibly shocking. I was really envious of the actors, swimming freely and acting in this work. Korean content has diverse potential and a sense of novelty. When I worked with Lee Joo-young on Green Night, too, I saw her professional yet fresh appeal. Watching actors from other countries like that gave me a new direction in my own acting, and I found it interesting.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, at venues across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.