Waterhole Company CEO Ju Hyeon: “Why partner with producer Kim Tae-ho? Because Kim Tae-ho is the most outstanding creator.”

Kim Tae-ho walks the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, / 2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Waterhole Company CEO Ju Hyeon shared his thoughts on collaborating with TEO, the production company led by producer Kim Tae-ho.

At a press conference for “TEO X Waterhole Company” held on the 7th at Music Complex Seoul’s Busan branch in Gijang-gun, Busan, CEO Ju Hyeon said, “Producer Kim Tae-ho is the most outstanding creator to me,” adding, “We want to bring in consumers from new channels by putting our own taste into films that have already been made.”

TEO, which has presented original entertainment content, and Waterhole Company, which has introduced stylish foreign films, have joined forces to propose a new synergy in the Korean film market. “Mother Mary,” which the two companies are distributing, is a pop music thriller about pop icon Mother Mary, who is preparing for a comeback performance that is drawing worldwide attention. In search of the one dress that will complete her, she visits Sam, a designer and friend she abandoned long ago, and experiences an unbelievable day. The film is directed by David Lowery and stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and others.

Waterhole Company has handled investment and distribution for films including “Love Letter,” “Whiplash,” “Broker,” “Decision to Leave,” “Confidential Assignment 2: International” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” CEO Ju Hyeon said, “We have focused on distributing imported films. There were some good films showing signs of recovery this year, but overall, the theater industry was in a downturn. We were considering how to take an approach different from the way audiences consume films in the existing market, and that led us to work with TEO.” Ju continued, “Producer Kim Tae-ho is the most outstanding creator to me. I’m delighted to be working with a producer with such a broad range,” and explained, “TEO also met with us at a time when it was thinking about how to define and expand content. We aren’t planning and making films from the ground up, but we thought that presenting them with our own taste might help us bring in consumers from new channels.”

“Mother Mary” opens in November.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.