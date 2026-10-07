Producer Kim Tae-ho: “TEO X Waterhole Company’s criteria for selecting films to distribute? Diversity matters most”

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Producer Kim Tae-ho walks the red carpet. Busan | Reporter Heo

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Producer Kim Tae-ho, CEO of content production company TEO, explained the criteria for selecting films for distribution.

At a press conference for “TEO X Waterhole Company,” held on the 7th at the Busan branch of Music Complex Seoul in Gijang County, Busan, producer Kim Tae-ho said, “What we consider most important is diversity,” adding, “We wanted to bring together content that could appeal to audiences’ tastes.”

TEO, which has presented original variety-show content, and Waterhole Company, known for introducing stylish foreign films, joined forces to bring a new synergy to the Korean film market. “Mother Mary,” which the two companies are distributing, is a pop-music thriller about pop icon Mother Mary, who, ahead of a comeback performance that has the world watching, seeks out Sam, a designer and friend she abandoned long ago, in search of the one dress that will complete her—and spends an unbelievable day. The film was directed by David Lowery and stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and others.

Producer Kim said the key criterion for selecting films for distribution was “diversity.” “Rather than deciding on a single direction, we wanted to bring together content that could appeal to audiences’ tastes,” he said. “The films may not seem to have anything in common in terms of genre, but we put together a lineup that viewers can examine one by one, watch, and then discuss together.”

Meanwhile, “Mother Mary” will be released in November.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.