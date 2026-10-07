Fan Bingbing: “China is awash in AI-made, over-the-top short-form dramas... AI can’t replace me”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Fan Bingbing said, “AI cannot replace me as an actor.”

A press conference was held on the afternoon of the 7th at Biff Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, for Fan Bingbing, who stars in “Diary of a Mad Old Man,” invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Cinema Window section, and “She Said,” invited to the Wide Angle–Asian Short Film Competition section.

Asked about the changes in the film industry brought about by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), Fan Bingbing said, “I think AI is still evolving. AI short-form dramas are popular in China. I don’t dislike them, and I watch them from time to time. But there are many sensational dramas that keep recycling similar formats. The style may change a little, but the actors all seem to look alike. This may change over time, but even so, I can’t consider these works good.”

She went on, “I’m saddened that young people in China today don’t seem to get to see many good works. When I was young, I could see an aesthetic sensibility in works. Today’s short-form dramas don’t have that. These AI-made works continue to be produced, but that doesn’t mean I think actors will be replaced by AI. I believe AI can’t replace the emotions and means of expression that come through when a person acts, or the experience and skills that come from that person’s life. There are still many works with sensational elements that lack an outcome and even omit the process. AI can never play me as an actor,” she said firmly.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.