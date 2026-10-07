Producer-director Kim Tae-ho: “Entering film distribution... I’ve come to empathize with audiences”

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Producer-director Kim Tae-ho walks the red carpet. Busan = Reporter Heo

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Producer-director Kim Tae-ho opened up about what he has learned from entering the film distribution industry.

At a press conference for “TEO X Waterhole Company,” held on the 7th at Music Complex Seoul’s Busan branch in Gijang-gun, Busan, producer-director Kim Tae-ho said, “Rather than thinking like a producer, I find myself empathizing with audiences from their perspective,” adding, “It feels both unfamiliar and familiar to enjoy the process of learning in a new environment.”

TEO, known for presenting original variety content, and Waterhole Company, which has introduced distinctive foreign films, joined forces to offer a new kind of synergy in the Korean film market. “Mother Mary,” distributed by the two companies, is a pop-music thriller about pop icon Mother Mary, who, ahead of a comeback performance drawing the world’s attention, seeks out Sam, a designer and friend she abandoned long ago, for the one dress that will complete her—and spends an unbelievable day. The film is directed by David Lowery and stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer, among others.

Producer-director Kim Tae-ho left MBC in 2022 and founded the production company TEO. Since then, he has presented variety shows including “Earth Marble World Tour,” the “The Devil’s Plan” series, “Physical: 100,” “Good Day,” “Salon Drip” and “Prince and the Pauper.” Asked about the differences between the variety and film industries, he said, “Both variety shows and films fall under the broad category of content, but they’re quite different and yet similar.” He continued, “With films, each person takes precious time to come to the theater, and after watching the work, shouldn’t we share our feelings with the audience? Rather than thinking like a producer, I was able to empathize with the emotions from an audience member’s perspective. I had watched films as an audience member until now, and so much happened before I got to sit here. It feels both unfamiliar and familiar to enjoy the process of learning in a new environment.”

Meanwhile, “Mother Mary” will be released in November.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.