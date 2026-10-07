“AI can’t replace me”... Fan Bingbing takes a swipe at Chinese AI-made short-form dramas (Roundup)

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Chinese actor Fan Bingbing shared her firmly held philosophy of acting.

A press conference was held on the afternoon of the 7th at BIFF Hill in the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, for Fan Bingbing, who stars in Diary of a Mad Old Man, invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema section, and She Said, invited to the Wide Angle—Asian Short Film Competition.

Fan Bingbing first made a name for herself as the maid Jinsuo in the 1998 TV series My Fair Princess, then expanded her career on the big screen with films such as Cell Phone, directed by Feng Xiaogang. She entered the Hollywood market with the Chinese version of Iron Man 3, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Skiptrace, in which she starred alongside Jackie Chan. In 2016, she made headlines after winning the Best Actress award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for I Am Not Madame Bovary.

However, she also went through difficult times, suspending her activities in China in 2018 amid a tax evasion controversy. She returned in 2023 with Green Night, and this year is meeting audiences again with Diary of a Mad Old Man and She Said.

Having attended the Busan International Film Festival three times—at its 16th edition in 2011, its 28th in 2023, and again this year—Fan Bingbing shared her thoughts: “I’m happy to be back in Busan. Every time I come to BIFF, I feel like I get new ideas and encouragement from fans. I’m also happy to be able to meet global directors based in Korea.”

She replied, “My criterion for choosing a project is whether I can have fun with it. If I can have fun working with different crews and directors and exploring different stories, I choose it. It’s important to work with new characters and directors. Enjoying the work on set like that also helps me feel less stressed.”

Fan Bingbing said she was open to films from different countries, adding, “I’ve made many films with all kinds of characters. I think a lot about the development of diversity. Although I’m a Chinese actor, I’ve collaborated on a wide range of films. I think every country has its own distinctive qualities. Every time I take on a new film, I challenge myself too. In that process, it feels like I’m opening a new window. It feels like I’m discovering new possibilities in myself, and that’s an incredibly valuable experience for an actor. I think many actors should try making films in other countries. It changes the way you see art and the way you approach a character.”

Fan Bingbing, who has a particular fondness for Korean films, added, “I’ve continued working with Korean filmmakers. Even when I was shooting in Korea, I felt very envious of Korean films. Korean actors and directors are already getting attention around the world, and I envied their ability to express themselves in so many different ways. I saw director Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love at the Toronto Film Festival, and it was incredibly striking. I was really envious of how freely the actors seemed to swim through their performances in that film. Korean content has diverse potential and a sense of freshness. When I worked with Lee Joo-young on Green Night, I also saw her professional yet fresh charm. Watching actors from other countries like that gave me a new direction in my own acting, and I found it exciting.”

She also criticized changes in the film industry brought about by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), saying, “I think AI is still evolving. AI short-form dramas are popular in China. I don’t dislike them, and I watch them from time to time. But there are many over-the-top dramas that keep repeating similar formats. The style changes a little, but the actors themselves seem much the same. This could change over time, but even so, I don’t think works like these can be considered good.”

She continued, “I feel sorry that young people in China today don’t seem to get to watch many good works. When I was young, you could see artistic sensibility in films. Today’s short-form dramas don’t have that. AI-made works keep being produced, but that doesn’t mean I think actors will be replaced by AI. I don’t think AI can replace the emotions and the way they’re conveyed when a person acts, or the experience and skills that come from that person’s life. Many works still have plenty of over-the-top elements, with no resolution and even the process left out. AI can never portray me as an actor,” she said, expressing her firm conviction.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days across Busan through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.