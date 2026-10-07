“Even the film industry is struggling...” Why producer Kim Tae-ho joined forces with Waterhole Company to take on a new challenge (Full story)

Opening-ceremony red carpet at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Producer Kim Tae-ho poses. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Producer Kim Tae-ho, head of content production company TEO, has embarked on a new challenge by joining forces with Waterhole Company and entering the film distribution business.

The “TEO x Waterhole Company” press conference was held on the 7th at the Busan branch of Music Complex Seoul in Gijang County, Busan. Producer Kim Tae-ho and Waterhole Company CEO Joo-hyun attended.

TEO, known for presenting original entertainment content, and Waterhole Company, which has introduced stylish international films, joined forces to offer a new synergy in the Korean film market. Their jointly distributed film “Mother Mary” is a pop music thriller about pop icon Mother Mary, who, ahead of a comeback performance that has the world’s attention, seeks out Sam—a designer and friend she abandoned long ago—in search of the one dress that will complete her, and experiences an unbelievable day. The film was directed by David Lowery and stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and others.

CEO Joo-hyun (left) and producer Kim Tae-ho. Photo courtesy of TEO and Waterhole Company Co., Ltd.

Producer Kim Tae-ho left MBC in 2022 and founded production company TEO. Since then, he has presented entertainment shows including “Earth Marble World Tour,” the “The Devil’s Plan” series, “Physical: 100,” “Good Day,” “Salon Drip” and “The Prince and the Pauper.” Explaining why he entered the film distribution business, he said, “It’s not just the film market; the broadcasting and OTT industries are all facing difficulties. The market itself has shrunk, and there are more restrictions on how many pieces of content we can show. There’s a lot of content we’d like to make and present as entertainment programs, but I’ve often felt limited by the production environment.” He added, “I’ve also always loved movies. When I watched variety shows, I had to focus on what I was responsible for at the time, so I couldn’t easily watch them one by one. Films, on the other hand, seem to have a certain appeal that draws me in, though that may be because I haven’t worked in the film industry myself.”

Asked about the differences between the entertainment and film industries, he said, “Both fall under the umbrella of content, but they’re quite different and yet similar.” He continued, “With films, each person takes valuable time out of their day to come to the theater and watch a work. You want to share in the experience with the audience, don’t you? I was able to relate to the emotions of the experience from an audience member’s perspective, rather than from a producer’s point of view. I’ve watched films as an audience member all this time, and a great deal has happened before I came to sit here. Enjoying the process of learning in a new environment feels both unfamiliar and familiar.”

CEO Joo-hyun (left) and producer Kim Tae-ho. Photo courtesy of TEO and Waterhole Company Co., Ltd.

Waterhole Company has invested in and distributed films including “Love Letter,” “Whiplash,” “Broker,” “Decision to Leave,” “Confidential Assignment 2: International” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” CEO Joo-hyun said, “We’ve focused on distributing imported films. There have been some good films showing signs of recovery this year, but overall, the theater industry has been in a slump. We thought about how to take a different approach from the way audiences consume films in the existing market, and that led us to join forces with TEO.” Joo-hyun added, “Kim Tae-ho is the most outstanding creator in my view. I’m delighted to work with a producer with such a broad range.” Joo-hyun explained, “We came together at a time when TEO was also thinking about how to define and expand content. We’re not planning and making films from scratch, but we thought that by adding our sensibility and presenting them, we might be able to bring in audiences from new channels.”

Opening-ceremony red carpet at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Producer Kim Tae-ho walks the red carpet. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.06/

The two companies jointly distributed “The Drama,” which was released in South Korea last September. The romantic thriller follows a happy couple on the eve of their wedding as they reveal hidden pasts, turning the perfect wedding week they had dreamed of into an unpredictable week of chaos. The film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The companies plan to distribute films in a variety of genres going forward.

Asked about the criteria for selecting films to distribute, producer Kim said, “The most important thing to us is diversity. Rather than setting a single direction, we wanted to bring together content that could appeal to audiences’ tastes.” He added, “The works may not seem to have much in common genre-wise, but we’ve put together a lineup that audiences can examine and watch one by one, then discuss together.”

“Mother Mary” opens on November 11.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.