Arin and Yoon Chan-young cast in horror film ‘Bongcheon-dong Ghost’; production gets underway on the 5th

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The horror film ‘Bongcheon-dong Ghost’ (directed by Han Dong-seok and produced by Mystery Pictures and Library Company) began filming on the 5th.

Based on Horang’s webtoon ‘Bongcheon-dong Ghost,’ which drew attention when it was released for its eerie ghost visuals featuring grotesque forms and its unconventional direction combining moving images and sound, the film expands the webtoon’s urban legend into the familiar horrors of everyday life.

Strange phenomena begin in ordinary places people visit every day, such as apartment buildings, elevators and alleys, while a hidden curse spanning hundreds of years gradually emerges and turns familiar surroundings into scenes of horror. Suyeon (Arin), who is possessed by a ghost, and Taeo (Yoon Chan-young), who can see ghosts, pursue the origins of the curse connected to Bongcheon-dong. The film is set to deliver a chain of mysteries and unpredictable horror.

Arin, who has demonstrated assured acting in ‘The World of My 17’ and the ‘A Korean Odyssey’ series and portrayed a range of characters across genres in ‘S Line’ and ‘My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy,’ transforms into Suyeon. After completing her first shoot, Arin said, “I want to prepare even more carefully for the rest of filming and complete a film that brings together a rich story and suspenseful horror.” Suyeon is possessed by a ghost and gets caught up in the centuries-old curse of Bongcheon-dong. As her ordinary life turns into uncontrollable horror, she gradually undergoes unexpected changes, offering Arin a chance to showcase a new side of her acting.

Yoon Chan-young, who has shown his versatility in a wide range of roles in works including ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ ‘Delivery Man,’ ‘High School Return of a Gangster’ and ‘Hyper Knife,’ plays Taeo, a young man who can see ghosts. Thanks to his special ability, Taeo draws closer to the truth behind the curse deeply rooted in Bongcheon-dong after a strange incident befalls Suyeon. After his first shoot, Yoon Chan-young said, “I’m even more excited about the filming ahead and what the finished film will look like. I’ll work hard to show Taeo growing more layered with each passing day.” He is expected to heighten the film’s tension with a nuanced portrayal of Taeo as he plunges into the heart of the curse.

‘Bongcheon-dong Ghost,’ a film adaptation of Horang’s webtoon of the same name, depicts strange phenomena unfolding in an apartment building in Bongcheon-dong, built on a valley where shamans once performed rituals. Arin and Yoon Chan-young star in the film, which is directed by Han Dong-seok of ‘The Sin.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.