Shuhua: “Honored to be invited to BIFF with my first starring role on the big screen” in “Happily Ever After”

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Shuhua walks along the carpet. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Busan = Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Shuhua, a member of the group i-dle and an actress, shared her thoughts on being invited to the Busan International Film Festival with her first starring role on the big screen in “Happily Ever After.”

At a press conference for “Happily Ever After,” an invited film in the A Window on Asian Cinema section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 7th, Shuhua said, “I feel honored to be invited to a major film festival with my first starring role on the big screen.”

“Happily Ever After” tells the story of two sisters with completely different personalities whose apparently peaceful daily lives are disrupted when a stray cat unexpectedly finds its way into their lives. The film was directed by Feng Yi Fiona Ruan, who has won multiple awards at the Golden Horse Awards, a leading film festival in the Chinese-speaking world.

Shuhua walked the red carpet after “Happily Ever After,” her first starring role on the big screen, was invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival. She said, “At first, I was really nervous, but later I felt more anticipation than nervousness,” adding, “I’m honored to be able to attend a major film festival with my first starring role on the big screen. I’m curious about how audiences will react after they see the film.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days through the 15th in and around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.