Director of ‘Happily Ever After’: “Casting Shuhua? She was the one who chose us”

The opening ceremony red carpet of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan and Shuhua pose for a photo. Busan = Heo

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan, who directed ‘Happily Ever After,’ shared her thoughts on working with Shuhua.

At a press conference for ‘Happily Ever After,’ invited to the A Window on Asian Cinema section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan said, “I’m grateful that Shuhua made her screen debut with us.” The press conference was held on the 7th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

‘Happily Ever After’ tells the story of two sisters with completely different personalities whose seemingly peaceful daily lives are shaken when a stray cat unexpectedly enters their lives. The film was directed by Feng Yi Fiona Ruan, who has won numerous awards at the Golden Horse Film Festival, a leading film festival in the Chinese-speaking world.

Shuhua delivered a standout performance as Kitty, the youngest in the family, who is lively and innocent. Asked why she cast Shuhua, director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan said, “Shuhua once told me she wanted to make a film, so I reached out to her first.” She continued, “In a way, Shuhua has been acting since she was young. She has spent more time with cameras than we have spent with our families. Casting Shuhua was a forward-looking choice, and I think that, in turn, Shuhua chose us. I’m grateful she made her screen debut with us. The kind of protagonist we had in mind was driven and proactive, while Kitty has trouble making decisions. I think the actress’s personal charm compensated for Kitty’s character. The fact that Shuhua is actually the middle daughter among three sisters also resonated with the life portrayed in the film.”

Asked whether she had found anything difficult about acting, Shuhua replied, “As the director mentioned earlier, I’ve been acting for a long time, so being aware of the camera wasn’t a major challenge. But on stage, I have to show people who I am, whereas on screen I had a lot of concerns about having to reveal even the smallest details.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival runs for 10 days through the 15th, with events taking place around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.