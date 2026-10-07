‘Happily Ever After’ director: “No preconceptions about Shuhua’s idol activities... it was a natural process”

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Shuhua walks the carpet. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan, who directed ‘Happily Ever After,’ expressed her deep confidence in Shuhua.

At a press conference for ‘Happily Ever After,’ an invited film in the A Window on Asian Cinema section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 7th, director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan said, “I didn’t know much about Shuhua as an idol, so I had no preconceptions.”

‘Happily Ever After’ tells the story of two sisters with completely different personalities whose seemingly peaceful daily lives are shaken when a stray cat happens to find its way into their lives. It was directed by Feng Yi Fiona Ruan, who has won numerous awards at the Golden Horse Awards, a leading film festival in the Chinese-speaking world.

Shuhua debuted with the group i-dle in 2018 and has won the public’s love with numerous hit songs, beginning with ‘Latata’ and including ‘Oh My God,’ ‘Dumdi Dumdi,’ ‘Hwaa,’ ‘Tomboy,’ ‘Nxde’ and ‘Queencard.’ Director Feng Yi Fiona Ruan said, “I didn’t know much about Shuhua as an idol, so I had no preconceptions. If anything, this opportunity allowed me to get to know her in a new way. Working with Shuhua felt like a natural process. We grew closer as we shared our concerns while preparing for the film. Our relationship also improved quickly during rehearsals.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days through the 15th, in and around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.