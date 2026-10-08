Park Ji-hoon wins Buil Film Awards' Star of the Year award as the 'Danjong oppa' loved by 16.9 million

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Park Ji-hoon, the star of the film The King's Warden, has added another trophy to his collection.

Park Ji-hoon won the Star of the Year award for The King's Warden at the 35th Buil Film Awards, held on the 7th.

The award was especially meaningful because the winner is chosen by fan vote. The fact that Park received the honor as this year's vote recorded the highest participation rate ever showed the high level of interest in him and the unwavering support of his fans.

In The King's Warden, Park Ji-hoon played Danjong of Joseon, also known as Prince Danjong, and delicately portrayed the character's complex emotions and inner life. He heightened viewers' immersion in the film with a measured performance that captured Danjong's anxiety and loneliness after he was suddenly removed from the throne and sent to live in an unfamiliar place of exile, while showing that he never lost his dignity as a king.

In particular, his scenes with Yoo Hae-jin, who played Eom Heung-do, showed a deep emotional connection and natural chemistry as their characters gradually built a relationship, earning acclaim from audiences. Despite this being his first venture into commercial cinema, Park Ji-hoon made the character of Danjong his own. He drew 16.9 million moviegoers, making the film the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time, and even sparked a “Danjong syndrome,” demonstrating his broad potential as an actor.

After receiving the Star of the Year award, Park Ji-hoon began by saying, “I’d like to thank May (my fan club), who have shown me so much love, and dedicate the honor of this award to you,” showing his exceptional affection for his fans by sharing the honor with them. He continued, “I’ll work harder to become an actor who can show you an even better side of myself,” and added, “Thank you for giving me so much love. I’ll work hard,” offering his heartfelt thanks.

Following The King's Warden, Park Ji-hoon has continued to find success with the recent drama The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, moving between the big screen and OTT platforms. As he broadens his range as an actor with his seemingly limitless ability to inhabit roles across genres and media, anticipation is building for the new sides of him he will show in the future.

Meanwhile, last month Park Ji-hoon held his encore fan concert RE:FLECT at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul. With every seat sold out on both days, he successfully wrapped up his Asia fan-concert tour.

Reporter Cho Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.