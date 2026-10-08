“I’d hoped my son Jonas wouldn’t become a director”... Director Alfonso Cuarón speaks from a father’s heart (Roundup)

[BUSAN—Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Alfonso Cuarón offered heartfelt support and encouragement to his son, director Jonás Cuarón, who followed in his footsteps.

A press conference was held on the morning of the 8th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, for director Alfonso Cuarón, whose film Gravity was invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Special Screening section, and his son, director Jonás Cuarón, whose film Gabacho Champion was invited to the World Cinema section.

Director Cuarón made his mark at the pinnacle of world cinema, winning the screenplay award at the 2001 Venice International Film Festival for Y tu mamá también and the Golden Lion at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival for Roma. One of Hollywood’s leading directors, he has won the Academy Award for Best Director twice, for Gravity (2013) and Roma. Through cinematography focused on characters and restrained editing and direction, Alfonso Cuarón has drawn audiences deep into his characters’ time and emotions. Sharing his cinematic choices with audiences in Busan added to the occasion’s significance.

Director Jonás Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón’s son, is bringing Gabacho Champion to Busan this year. Since writing Gravity, he has directed films including Desierto (2015) and Chupa (2023), and is building a filmography of his own.

That day, director Alfonso Cuarón (hereafter Alfonso) began by saying, “I’ve always really liked Busan, and I’m so grateful to have been invited to the Busan International Film Festival.”

Director Jonás Cuarón (hereafter Jonás) said, “I’m a huge fan of Korean cinema. I was so happy to be able to present my film to Korean audiences.” He continued, “There are Korean films I’ve seen recently that resonated with me and that I’d like to incorporate into my own films. What I love about Korean cinema is that it connects with audiences, has a strong sense of its themes, and never loses its humor. Many films stand out for weaving humor into their genres, and I have enormous respect for Korean cinema. I’ve seen everything from The Host and Parasite to Hope and No Other Choice. My second son also really loves Korean films. He especially likes Train to Busan, and I got excited when it came to mind as I rode the KTX to come to the Busan International Film Festival.”

Their perspectives as father and son who are both directors were also distinctive. Speaking about his son Jonás, Alfonso said, “I taught Jonás a great deal while he was growing up. We went to the theater together, and I showed him lots of films. I just hoped he wouldn’t study film. I wanted him to have a broad view of the world. When you watch a lot of movies, everything starts to look like a reference. You need to look at life, but you end up using films that have become your life as your references. Maybe the father in me was especially worried about my son. Through film, he’d experience failure, frustration, and the feeling of having his dreams crushed—and there are times when he’d have to keep moving forward despite it, over and over. I think part of me, as a father, wanted my son not to suffer those wounds. But that’s over now, since he’s already living the life of a film director,” he said with a laugh.

He continued, “Jonás was so immersed in my film sets that he once said he grew up on them. But before I knew it, he was making films in his own distinct language, different from mine. His first film was made using still photographs, and his second was based on Gravity. It was truly remarkable. My own films have also been influenced in some ways through my son. He’s a director who considers the audience important. He makes films focused on themes and is exceptionally good at visualizing them.” Alfonso had high praise for him.

His admiration for his father, Alfonso, inspired Jonás. He said, “My father showed me a lot of movies when I was young. Thanks to him, movies were always part of my life. I naturally absorbed that. Because my father liked and loved movies so much, watching them together made me love them too. I grew up watching all kinds of films, from classics to action movies. Watching them helped me find the genres I liked, and that led to Gravity. My father was the source of everything for me. He shaped my principles.” He added, “My father just hoped I wouldn’t study film. So at first, I focused on photography instead of film and even took stills for French films. But I loved movies so much that I eventually became a film director.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.