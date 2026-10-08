Jonás Cuarón: “My father, Alfonso Cuarón, became the foundation for everything I am”

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Jonás Cuarón said, “My father, Alfonso Cuarón, became the source of everything I draw on.”

A press conference was held on the morning of the 8th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, with director Alfonso Cuarón, whose film *Gravity* was invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Special Screenings section, and his son, director Jonás Cuarón, whose film *Gabacho Champion* was invited to the World Cinema section.

Director Jonás Cuarón said, “My father showed me a lot of films when I was young. Thanks to him, films have always been part of my life. I naturally absorbed that influence. Because my father loved films so much, watching them together made me love them too. I grew up watching all kinds of films, from classics to action movies. Watching them helped me discover the genres I liked, and that eventually led to *Gravity*. My father became the source of everything I draw on. He shaped my principles.” He added, “My father did hope I wouldn’t study film, though. So at first I focused on photography instead of film, and even took stills for French films. But because I ultimately loved film, I became a film director.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days through the 15th at venues across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.