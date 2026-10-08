Alfonso Cuarón: “My son Jonás Cuarón is truly remarkable as a director”

Director Alfonso Cuarón said, “I, too, am inspired by my son Jonás Cuarón.”

A press conference was held on the morning of the 8th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, with director Alfonso Cuarón, whose film “Gravity” was invited to the Special Screenings section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, and his son, director Jonás Cuarón, whose film “Gabacho Champion” was invited to the World Cinema section.

Director Alfonso Cuarón had nothing but praise for his son, director Jonás Cuarón. “When Jonás was growing up, I taught him a great deal. We went to the movies together, and I showed him a lot of films. I just hoped he wouldn’t study film academically. In fact, Jonás was so immersed in my film sets that he said he grew up on set. But before I knew it, he was making films in his own distinct language, different from mine. His first film was made using still photographs, and his second was based on ‘Gravity.’ It was truly remarkable. My films have also influenced him in some ways. My son is a director who considers audiences important. He makes films focused on themes and is excellent at visualizing them.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.