Director Jonas Cuarón: “I love Korean films, from The Host and Parasite to Hope”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Alfonso Cuarón said, “I really love Korean films.”

A press conference was held on the morning of the 8th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, with director Alfonso Cuarón, whose film Gravity was invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Special Screenings section, and his son, director Jonas Cuarón, whose film Gabacho Champion was invited to the World Cinema section.

Director Jonas Cuarón said, “I’m a huge fan of Korean cinema. I was so happy to be able to present my film to Korean audiences,” adding, “Among the Korean films I’ve seen recently, there are some that resonated with me and that I’d like to weave into my own films. What I love about Korean films is that they connect with audiences, have a strong sense of thematic purpose, and never lose their sense of humor. Many films stand out for blending humor into their genres, and I really admire Korean cinema. I’ve seen them all, from The Host and the film Parasite to Hope and No Other Choice. My second son also really loves Korean films. He especially likes Train to Busan, and I got excited when it came to mind as I rode the KTX to come to the Busan Film Festival.” He expressed his particular affection for Korean cinema.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, at venues across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.