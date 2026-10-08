Alfonso Cuarón: “I hoped my son, now a director, wouldn’t have to face setbacks”

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Alfonso Cuarón said, “I sometimes opposed my son Jonás Cuarón becoming a director because I didn’t want him to become frustrated because of filmmaking.”

A press conference was held on the morning of the 8th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, with director Alfonso Cuarón of Gravity, invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the Special Screenings section, and his son, director Jonás Cuarón, whose Gavacho Champion was invited to the World Cinema section.

Director Alfonso Cuarón said of his son, director Jonás Cuarón, “I taught Jonás a great deal when he was growing up. We went to the theater together, and I showed him a lot of films. But I hoped he wouldn’t study film. I wanted Jonás to develop a broad view of the world. When you watch a lot of films, everything starts to look like a reference. You need to look at life, but you end up using the films that have become your life as your own references. Perhaps the part of me that worried about my son as a father was strong, too. Through filmmaking, he would experience failure, frustration, and the feeling of having his dreams crushed; there are repeated moments when you have to keep going despite all that. I think part of me, as a father, wanted my son not to go through those kinds of wounds. But that’s over now, since he’s already living the life of a film director,” he said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.