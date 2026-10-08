Director Na Hong-jin: “Lived in the mountains for months to direct ‘The Wailing’ and ended up seeing all sorts of things”

[Busan = An So-yoon, Sportschosun] Director Na Hong-jin recalled the process of directing the film ‘The Wailing.’

At the master class ‘Na Hong-jin: He Is the Genre,’ held on the 8th at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in Haeundae-gu, Busan, director Na Hong-jin said, “As I grew close to a shaman’s family, I wanted to understand shamanism,” adding, “I spent several months living in the mountains to direct ‘The Wailing.’”

Director Na Hong-jin shared the stories behind making some of his signature films, including ‘The Chaser’ (2008) and ‘The Wailing’ (2016). First, speaking about ‘The Chaser,’ he said, “I was watching soccer and drinking with some older friends at a neighborhood bar when I got to know a detective sitting next to me. We drank all night, and hearing a shocking story related to the Yoo Young-chul serial murder case became the catalyst.” He then shared his experience of why he directed ‘The Wailing’: “As I grew close to a shaman’s family, I wanted to understand shamanism and learn more about it. There were times when I spent several months living with them in the mountains and reached the point where I could feel and see all sorts of things.”

He also spoke about what he considers most important when directing a film. Director Na said, “Ever since I started working in film, I’ve gone out and met people in person. Human beings are so complex, multilayered and three-dimensional that I don’t think it’s possible to sort them into types.” He continued, “After graduating from university and completing my military service, when I was around 30, I came to my own judgment about what type someone like me might be. What I realized was that I was telling a lot of lies. I wondered why people spoke this way. I had to grasp the intentions behind the environments and spaces people had created, but it wasn’t easy.” He added, “That’s the key thing I think about when I work on a screenplay,” and, “If that’s the case, then there is no such thing as truth to begin with.”

The master classes at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) offer an opportunity to look back on the artistic worlds and film careers of masters of cinema. Directors Na Hong-jin, Alfonso Cuarón, Lav Diaz and Bertrand Mandico, among others, will meet with audiences.

Meanwhile, the 31st BIFF will be held for 10 days, through the 15th, in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.