Director Na Hong-jin on what sparked 'Hope': "Anxiety that war might break out on the Korean Peninsula"

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Na Hong-jin spoke about what led him to direct the film 'Hope.'

At the master class 'Na Hong-jin: He Is a Genre,' held on the 8th at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in Haeundae-gu, Busan, director Na Hong-jin said, "I don't usually use something as subject matter for a film unless I feel a sense of foreboding."

Director Na cited a sense of foreboding as one of the most important elements he considers when directing a film. He said, "For me, foreboding is like a sensation I feel when looking at a phenomenon or situation," adding, "If I don't feel that kind of foreboding, I generally don't use it as subject matter for a film, and tend not to start directing at all."

Ten years after 'The Wailing,' director Na returned to audiences with 'Hope.' The film also had the distinction of being invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, held last May. Asked what inspired him to make 'Hope,' he said, "At the time, I felt anxious that war might break out on the Korean Peninsula. After watching the news around 2017, I even thought war could break out after the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics ended." He added, "That feeling ultimately became an important starting point for writing 'Hope,'" and, "When you incorporate elements like this into a work, a mystery naturally takes shape."

The master classes at the 31st Busan International Film Festival offer an opportunity to look back on the artistic worlds and film careers of masters of cinema alongside them. Directors Na Hong-jin, Alfonso Cuarón, Lav Diaz and Bertrand Mandico, among others, will meet with audiences.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days through the 15th in and around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.