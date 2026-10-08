Director Na Hong-jin: “I’m a type you’ve never seen before... It won’t be easy to be around me”

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[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Na Hong-jin defined his own genre.

At the master class “Na Hong-jin: He Is the Genre,” held on the 8th at the Cultural Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in Haeundae-gu, Busan, Director Na Hong-jin said, “If you meet me up close, you’ll feel that you’ve met a type of person you’ve never experienced before.”

During the audience Q&A at the end, someone asked, “What is Na Hong-jin’s genre?” He replied, “If you get to see me up close, you’ll feel that you’ve met a type of person you’ve never encountered—not even once—or experienced before. It’s been a very long time since I became this way. I’m confident that I can share and empathize with the emotions ordinary people feel, without wavering or doubt. Separate from that, though, I think human beings are strange. In the past, I had a very hard time trying to figure out what someone was thinking beyond the mood in the room, but that’s not the case anymore. Whatever that person may have in mind, it will eventually come to light, and I can just find out then. I’m becoming more and more laid-back, but even so, it won’t be easy to spend time with me.” His candid answer drew laughter.

The master classes at the 31st Busan International Film Festival offer an opportunity to look back on the artistic worlds and film careers of masters of cinema. Directors Na Hong-jin, Alfonso Cuarón, Lav Diaz, and Bertrand Mandico, among others, will meet with audiences.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days through the 15th around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.