“A type never seen before”... Na Hong-jin on ‘Na Hong-jin’s genre’ (Roundup)

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] “My genre? If you actually get to see me up close, you might find it’s not so easy. Haha.”

Director Na Hong-jin, who has drawn attention around the world, spoke about his own genre at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

The master class ‘Na Hong-jin: He Is a Genre’ at the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the 8th at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Master classes offer an opportunity to look back on the artistic worlds and cinematic careers of masters of the film industry. Directors Na Hong-jin, Alfonso Cuarón Orozco, Lav Diaz, and Bertrand Mandico, among others, will meet with audiences.

Director Na shared the stories behind making some of his best-known films, including ‘The Chaser’ (2008) and ‘The Wailing’ (2016). First, speaking about ‘The Chaser,’ he said, “I was watching soccer and drinking with some close older friends at a neighborhood bar when I got to know a detective sitting next to me. We drank together all night, and hearing a shocking story related to the Yoo Young-chul serial murder case became the catalyst.” He then talked about his experience and why he directed ‘The Wailing’: “As I became close to a shaman’s family, I wanted to understand and learn more about shamanism. There was even a point when I spent several months living with them in the mountains and reached a stage where I could sense and see all sorts of things.”

He also discussed what he considers most important when directing a film. Director Na said, “Ever since I started working in film, I’ve gone out and met people in person. Human beings are so complex, multilayered, and three-dimensional that I don’t think it’s possible to divide them into types.” He continued, “After graduating from university and completing my military service, when I was around 30, I made my own judgment about what kind of person someone like me might be. What I realized was that I was telling a lot of lies. I wondered why people talked this way. I needed to understand what people had in mind about the environments or spaces they had created, but it wasn’t easy.” He added, “That’s the key thing I focus on when working on a screenplay,” and emphasized, “If that’s the case, then there is no such thing as truth to begin with.”

He also cited ‘foreboding’ as one of the directing elements he considers important. “For me, foreboding is like a sensation I feel when looking at a particular phenomenon or situation,” he said. “If I don’t feel that kind of foreboding, I generally don’t use it as material for a film, and tend not to start directing at all.”

Director Na returned to audiences with ‘Hope’ 10 years after ‘The Wailing.’ ‘Hope’ also achieved the distinction of being invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, held last May. Asked what inspired him to make ‘Hope,’ he said, “At the time, I felt uneasy that war might break out on the Korean Peninsula. Around 2017, after seeing the news, I even thought that war might break out after the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.” He added, “That feeling ultimately became an important starting point for writing ‘Hope.’ When you incorporate elements like that into a work, mystery naturally emerges.”

During the final Q&A with the audience, someone asked, “What is Na Hong-jin’s genre?” Director Na replied, “If you see me up close, I think you’ll feel that you’ve met a type of person you’ve never encountered or experienced before. I’ve been this way for a very long time. I’m certain that I can share and empathize, without wavering or doubt, with the emotions people universally feel. Separately from that, though, I think human beings are strange. I used to struggle a lot to discern a person’s true nature beneath the atmosphere, but I don’t anymore. Whatever someone has in mind will eventually come to light, and I can just find out then. I’m gradually becoming more laid-back, but even so, it won’t be easy if you spend time with me.” His candid answer drew laughter.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days through the 15th at and around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.