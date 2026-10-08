“Please Be Curious About Me”... Kim Go-eun’s Poise as a Blue Dragon Grand Prize Winner Who Captivated Busan (Comprehensive)

[BUSAN=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Go-eun won over Busan audiences with her candid, witty remarks.

The Actors’ House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of the 8th at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended the event and graced the occasion.

Kim Go-eun has established a singular presence across film and television with her wide-ranging acting. After making a striking appearance in Eungyo, she won over audiences with performances in which she fully embodied each character, in works including Chinatown, Goblin and Love in the Big City. In particular, after earning the title of an actress in a film that drew 10 million viewers with Exhuma, she continued her prolific work in You and Everything Else, The Price of Confession and the Yumi’s Cells series, cementing her status as one of the industry’s leading actresses.

Speaking about Love in the Big City, which she considers one of her career-defining works, Kim Go-eun said with affection, “I thought the lead character, Jae-hee, had a raw quality. I wondered if there could be another work this precious. Above all, it talks about diversity, and I wanted to bring that character out. I hoped it would be me.” She continued, “Jae-hee is the same age as me. She enrolled in 2010, and I also entered the Korea National University of Arts in 2010. I think everyone going through their twenties will be able to relate to the film in similar ways. We may not be able to respond flexibly to every situation, and it’s only that people express themselves differently, but we can feel anxiety or as if we’re floating in a vast ocean. I think your twenties are a time when you can experience many complicated emotions. I felt emotionally similar to Jae-hee while playing her, so I related to her a lot.”

Thinking back to her twenties, she confessed, “I was inexperienced and it was a time when I felt overwhelmed. Naturally, I was at an age when I couldn’t see the whole picture, and my seniors guided and looked after me. Those experiences built up, and I came to understand how important it is to see the whole picture. What I most desperately wanted to develop was that ability to see the whole picture.”

Known as a junior who is a favorite among her seniors, Kim Go-eun said, “I try to approach people appropriately, depending on the person. Some people may need time, right? So at first, I do a lot of observing. During readings and meetings, I mainly try to observe and listen. I try to hear what they consider important, and unless they ask me, I don’t try to speak first. I’m also the kind of person who gets close on a deeper level once I open up, so after that I’m not extremely cautious.” She added, “Now that I’ve become a senior myself, I’ve found myself thinking that it would be nice to have a junior like me. As I gradually become more senior, I find myself watching people’s reactions. Am I making them uncomfortable? Should I leave them alone? I have those thoughts, but then I think it would be so nice to have a senior like me.” Her self-assessment made the room laugh.

Explaining Hwarim, her character in the 10-million-viewer hit Exhuma, she said, “She was a person with a strong work ethic. Isn’t she a really cool person? I think that’s why she earned the label ‘MZ shaman.’ I was fixated on making sure not even the slightest awkwardness showed. I think the difference between a professional and an amateur, in any line of work, comes down to subtle details. I think I focused on the small gestures and movements.”

The conversation also touched on the drama Little Women. Laughing about the recently popular catchphrase “Did you grow up poor?”, she said, “From the first time I saw that line, I talked a lot about it with Gong Min-jung. We even laughed and said, ‘That really hurt’ and ‘How could you say a line like that?’ It was a painful line, enough to become a meme.”

On the Yumi’s Cells series, which features one of her favorite characters, she reflected, “Yumi’s Cells felt like a new chapter was opening for me. I felt different on set, too. This work also ushered in my thirties, and I never thought it would go as far as a third season. At first, I even opposed doing a third season. Since the first two seasons had been so well received, I thought it might be right to bring things to a satisfying close, so I was against it. Now that we’ve finished the third season, I feel complete. The breaks between shoots were short and it was physically demanding, but I’m glad I did it with everyone. Playing Yumi was truly healing. It was a work that made me feel proud of myself and happy.”

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City, in Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the Grand Prize, is visibly moved. Incheon=Reporter Jung Jae-geun, /2026.7.31/

She also spoke about the moment she won the Grand Prize at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. At the time, Kim Go-eun gave a tearful acceptance speech: “I have never once thought that working on a project was something I could take for granted. I try to approach every project with a deep sense of responsibility. I’ll work hard so people will continue to be curious about me, so please seek me out and give me opportunities. I’ll work even harder from now on.”

In response, Kim Go-eun said, “I don’t think anything in this world is a given. I don’t think everything I’ve been given now can keep being given to me forever. We have to keep proving ourselves in this line of work, and that proof becomes a stepping stone to the next project. I want to show a new side of myself, and I think there’s still a lot left in me. But I can only show it if the public is curious, right? I hope people will be curious about me. That’s what I meant in my acceptance speech.”

Asked how she copes with the stress of working on various projects, she answered candidly, “I feel extreme stress until a project starts, but once filming begins, I think I get into a ‘So what?’ kind of mindset. I try to push myself by saying, ‘So what if I get stressed?’ I try not to let stress take hold. The more important and emotionally intense a scene is, the more pressure actors feel on set. But before scenes like that, I try to joke around more and stay lively. I laugh and chat to build up my energy, then release it on set. I also think you need peace of mind to be flexible. I don’t think peace of mind comes just from accumulating years on the job and having a lot of experience. You have to hypnotize yourself. I try to have the courage to let myself feel at ease.”

She went on to joke, “I watch my own projects about twice. When I watch one for the first time, I focus only on what I regret, thinking, ‘Why did I act like that?’ and then I try to let it go. The second time, I try to see whether I can watch it as a whole. I take time to reflect on myself after every project, and I mull it over. If there’s too much to regret, I look for the parts I did well several times and comfort myself by saying, ‘I did this part well.’”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.