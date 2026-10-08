Kim Go-eun: “‘Love in the Big City’ is a truly precious film”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Go-eun said, “‘Love in the Big City’ was a truly precious film to me.”

The Actors’ House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of the 8th at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended that day’s Actors’ House, adding star power to the event.

Kim Go-eun spoke about ‘Love in the Big City,’ which she considers one of the defining works of her career. “I thought the protagonist, Jae-hee, had a raw, unfiltered quality. I wondered if there could be another work this precious. Above all, it talks about diversity, and I wanted to bring that character to the fore. I thought I hoped it would be me,” she said. She continued affectionately, “Jae-hee is the same age as I am. She enrolled in 2010, and I also enrolled at the Korea National University of Arts in 2010. I think everyone going through their 20s will be able to relate in a similar way when they watch the film. People can’t always respond flexibly to every situation; they simply express themselves differently, but they may feel anxious or as if they’re adrift in a vast, open sea. I think your 20s are a time when you can experience many complicated emotions. I felt emotionally similar to Jae-hee while playing her, so I related to her a lot.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, at venues across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.