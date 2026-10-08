Kim Go-eun: “‘Did you grow up poor?’—a line that hurt so much, it could easily catch on”

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Go-eun said, “I was hurt by the line, ‘Did you grow up poor?’”

The Actors’ House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of the 8th at the Cultural Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended the event that day, adding star power to the occasion.

The conversation also turned to the drama ‘Little Women.’ Asked about the now-buzzy catchphrase “Did you grow up poor?”, she said, “From the first time I saw that line, I talked a lot with Gong Min-jung. I even laughed and said, ‘I was so hurt’ and ‘How could you deliver a line like that?’ It was a painful line—painful enough to become a meme,” she said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days across Busan, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.