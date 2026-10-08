Kim Go-eun: “Extreme stress before filming... Later, ‘So what!’ I pull myself together”

[Busan = Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] Actor Kim Go-eun said, “When I feel stressed, I tell myself, ‘So what?’ and pull myself together.”

The Actors' House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) was held on the afternoon of the 8th at the Cultural Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended that day's event, making the occasion all the brighter.

Kim Go-eun also spoke about her own ways of coping with the stress she experiences while working on various projects. “I get extremely stressed before a project gets underway, but once filming actually begins, I think I end up feeling, ‘So what?’ I try to push myself by saying, ‘So what if I get stressed? What are you going to do about it?’ I try not to let stress get to me. The closer actors get to an important, emotionally demanding scene, the more pressure they feel on set. But when I have a scene like that coming up, I try to joke around more and stay upbeat. I try to build up my energy by laughing and chatting, then release it on set. I also think you need to be at ease to be flexible. I don't think peace of mind comes just from gaining seniority and having a lot of experience. You have to convince yourself. I want to have the courage to let myself relax,” she answered candidly.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days, through the 15th, across Busan.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.