Kim Go-eun wins the Grand Prize at the 5th BSA: “I hope people will keep being curious about me”

[Busan=Sportschosun, reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Go-eun said, “After winning the Grand Prize at the 5th BSA, I hope the public will continue to be curious about me.”

The Actors’ House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) was held on the afternoon of the 8th at the Cultural Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended the event that day, lending it star power.

Speaking about winning the Grand Prize at the 5th BSA, Kim Go-eun said, “I don’t think anything in the world is a given. I don’t think the things entrusted to me now can be given to me forever. We have to keep proving ourselves in this work, and that proof becomes a stepping stone to the next thing. I want to show a new side of myself, and I think there is still a lot left in me. But isn’t it only possible to show that if the public is curious? I hope people will be curious about me.” She said this was the sentiment behind her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, the 31st BIFF opened on the 6th and will be held for 10 days in and around Busan, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.