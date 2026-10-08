Kim Go-eun: “Once I open up, I approach people easily... It would be nice to have a junior like me”

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actress Kim Go-eun said, “I wish there were a junior like me.”

On the afternoon of the 8th, the Actors’ House at the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held at the Culture Hall of Shinsegae Department Store in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan. Kim Go-eun attended the event, gracing the occasion.

Kim Go-eun is known as a junior who monopolizes her senior colleagues’ affection. “I try to approach people appropriately, depending on who they are. Some people may need time, right? So at first, I do a lot of observing. During readings and meetings, I mostly try to observe and listen. I try to hear what they consider more important, and unless they ask me, I don’t try to speak first. I’m also the type to approach people on a deeper level once I open up, so after that I’m not extremely cautious.” She added, “Now that I’ve become a senior myself, I’ve found myself thinking it would be nice to have a junior like me. As I gradually become a senior too, I find myself trying to read the room. Am I making them uncomfortable? Should I step aside? I find myself having these thoughts, so I think I’d be really happy if there were a junior like me.” Her remarks drew laughter from the room.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days through the 15th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.