Kim Min-ha: “I came to BIFF with my boyfriend when I was 20... I wanted to take part in ‘Actors’ House’”

Kim Min-ha greets fans (Busan, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) — Actor Kim Min-ha greets fans at an open talk for Netflix’s original series ‘Dead-End Job,’ held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 8th as part of

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Min-ha expressed her excitement about the ‘Actors’ House’ event.

At ‘Actors’ House: Kim Min-ha,’ held at the 31st Busan International Film Festival at the Culture Hall on the ninth floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Busan on the 8th, Kim Min-ha said, “I came to BIFF with my boyfriend when I was 20,” and added, “I’d wanted to take part in ‘Actors’ House’ and talk someday.”

Launched in 2021, ‘Actors’ House’ is a signature Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) program in which leading actors of their generation, combining acting talent and star power, look back on their filmographies and share their acting philosophies and little-known stories.

Speaking about taking part in the ‘Actors’ House’ event, Kim Min-ha laughed and said, “I’ve been coming to BIFF a lot since I was a student. I came with my boyfriend when I was 20.” She confessed, “I had this vague thought that maybe someday I’d like to talk up there at ‘Actors’ House,’ too. But I was surprised when they invited me.”

Kim Min-ha, who debuted in 2016, drew worldwide attention for playing young Sunja in Apple TV+’s ‘Pachinko.’ Since then, she has broadened her acting range through a variety of works, including ‘Light Shop,’ ‘Way Back Love,’ ‘Typhoon Family’ and the film ‘Hana Korea.’

At this year’s Busan International Film Festival, in addition to serving as the sole host of the opening ceremony, she is meeting audiences through the opening film ‘Day and Night Are for Each Other’ and the On Screen selection ‘Dead-End Job.’

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and runs through the 15th around the Busan Cinema Center.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.