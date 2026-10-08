Kim Min-ha on Solo Hosting the BIFF Opening Ceremony: “Relieved It’s Over, Learned How to Listen”

Captivating Kim Min-ha (Busan=Yonhap) Reporter Jin Yeon-su — Actor Kim Min-ha poses at the red-carpet event for the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held at the Busan Cinema Center

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Min-ha shared her thoughts on hosting the opening ceremony of BIFF.

At “Actors’ House: Kim Min-ha,” held in the Cultural Hall on the 9th floor of Busan’s Shinsegae Department Store on the 8th, Kim Min-ha said, “I’m so relieved that the BIFF opening ceremony is over,” adding, “I learned a lot about how to listen.”

Kim Min-ha, who made her debut in 2016, drew worldwide attention for playing young Sunja in Apple TV’s “Pachinko.” She has since expanded her acting range through various works, including “Light Shop,” “Way Back Love,” “Typhoon Family,” and the film “Hana Korea.”

This year at BIFF, in addition to serving as the sole host of the opening ceremony, she is meeting audiences through the opening film “Day and Night Are for Each Other” and the On Screen section selection “Sweet Part-Time Job.”

She first shared her thoughts on serving as the sole host of this year’s BIFF opening ceremony. Kim Min-ha laughed and said, “I felt so relieved,” then added, “I thought I’d be nervous right before going onstage. They played an upbeat song as I walked the red carpet, but it actually calmed me down.”

She went on to share, “A lot of people helped during rehearsals, and it was fun once I was onstage. I also learned a lot about how to listen. When I sat in the audience, there were times when I would zone out, but now I feel I should listen attentively to what everyone says.”

The 31st BIFF opened on the 6th and runs through the 15th in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Busan.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.