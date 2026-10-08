From 'Pachinko' Cinderella to the Face of BIFF... Kim Min-ha's Growth Story (Wrap-up)

Press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening film 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other,' held on the 6th at the Jung Theater of the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan.

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Kim Min-ha, who drew worldwide attention with 'Pachinko,' has emerged as the face of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) a decade after her debut. After opening this year's festival as the sole host of the opening ceremony, she looked back on her acting career at 'Actors' House' and shared candid stories with the audience.

On the 8th, 'Actors' House: Kim Min-ha' was held at the Culture Hall on the 9th floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Busan as part of the 31st BIFF. Kim Min-ha met with audience members and shared her filmography, acting philosophy and behind-the-scenes stories about her projects.

Established in 2021, 'Actors' House' is BIFF's signature program, where leading actors of their generation, known for both their acting skills and star power, look back on their filmographies and share their acting philosophies and untold stories.

Asked about taking part in 'Actors' House,' Kim Min-ha laughed and said, “I've been coming to BIFF for fun since I was a student. I came with my boyfriend when I was 20.” She added, “I'd vaguely thought that maybe someday I'd like to talk up there, too. But I was surprised when they invited me.”

Kim Min-ha gives her opening remarks (Busan=Yonhap News) Reporter Lee Jae-hee — Actor Kim Min-ha gives her opening remarks at an open talk for the opening film 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other,' held at the Busan

Kim Min-ha, who debuted in 2016, drew worldwide attention for playing young Sunja in Apple TV's 'Pachinko.' She has since broadened her acting range through a variety of projects, including 'Light Shop,' 'Way Back Love,' 'Typhoon Company' and the film 'Hana Korea.'

This year at BIFF, she is meeting audiences in the opening film 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' and the On Screen section selection 'Dead-End Job,' after serving as the sole host of the opening ceremony.

She first shared how it felt to host this year's BIFF opening ceremony on her own. Laughing, Kim Min-ha said, “I felt so relieved. I thought I'd be nervous right before going onstage. They played an upbeat song as I walked the red carpet, but it actually made me feel calmer. A lot of people helped during rehearsals, too, and it was fun once I was onstage. I also learned a lot about how to listen. When I was sitting in the audience, there were times when I would zone out, but now I feel I should listen closely to what everyone has to say.”

Kim Min-ha looks beautiful (Busan=Yonhap News) Reporter Jin Yeon-soo — Actor Kim Min-ha poses at the 2026 Marie Claire Asia Star Awards, held at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the afternoon of the 7th.

She also talked about 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' and 'Dead-End Job.' Kim Min-ha laughed and said, “When something is released in advance, it feels like time and space get all jumbled up. Now I'm watching 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other,' which we filmed two years ago, and 'Dead-End Job,' which we filmed last year.”

'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' is a film about conversations among four pairs of men and women who pass through a single café as the seasons change from summer to fall. Kim Min-ha plays Yujin in the story of Yujin and Hyeon-o (Joo Jong-hyuk), who happen to meet after visiting the café at different times.

Kim Min-ha said, “It's about four characters talking. They talk from beginning to end. Yujin talks to a friend about her dreams. I like dreaming, too. When I have an interesting dream, I often write it in my diary. But when I got this script, I thought, 'So there's someone else like me.'”

She continued, “There's a 24-hour gukbap restaurant in front of my house, and all kinds of people come in. They're so entertaining to watch that I don't even need my phone while I'm eating. That's what 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' feels like.”

Kim Min-ha greets her fans (Busan=Yonhap News) Reporter Jin Yeon-soo — Actor Kim Min-ha greets fans at an open talk for Netflix's original series 'Dead-End Job,' held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on

Netflix's series 'Dead-End Job,' which premieres on the 30th, is a survival horror about making a living, set at a staffing agency that offers suspicious part-time jobs paying 50 times the usual hourly rate or more. Kim Min-ha takes on a new genre as Jiyoon, the outspoken younger sister of the protagonist Hyeok-jun (Lee Jae-wook).

Kim Min-ha nodded and said, “It feels like a genre that hasn't been seen in Korea before. It brings together fantasy, horror, terror and black comedy. I think it shows a raw side of me that I haven't been able to show in my commercial work. The director studied animation, and watching it felt like playing a game.”

Kim Min-ha gives her opening remarks (Busan=Yonhap News) Reporter Lee Jae-hee — Actor Kim Min-ha gives her opening remarks at a press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening film 'Day and

She also recalled 'Pachinko,' which made her name known around the world. Kim Min-ha said, “I suddenly drew attention and thought, 'What should I do?' In my mid-to-late 20s, I think I focused even more on the work and made greater efforts to get away from that sense of responsibility and pressure.”

She also spoke about the period after 'Pachinko' brought her worldwide attention. Kim Min-ha said, “It's been four years since 'Pachinko' was released—a time that felt both short and long. 'Pachinko' itself was filmed in 2020, but people in the industry talked about me a lot. I think it was because I was a newcomer no one knew. I received attention I hadn't expected, so I took a year off.”

She continued, “I didn't meet anyone or join an agency. I took time to step back and see myself objectively. In a way, I tried to set aside my excited self and become more composed. I think I needed time to filter things out while living a normal life. There was also talk that Kim Min-ha would only work abroad. I thought about how I could keep working steadily in Korea. I developed a firm approach of my own to reading scripts.”

Kim Min-ha enters, waving (Busan=Yonhap News) Reporter Lee Jae-hee — Actor Kim Min-ha attends an open talk for the opening film 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other,' held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu,

She also looked back on her time working on a range of projects, including 'Light Shop,' 'Way Back Love,' 'Typhoon Company' and 'Hana Korea.' Kim Min-ha said, “I'm the kind of person who tries new genres, so I tend to go back and forth between 'What if it goes wrong?' and 'It'll be okay anyway.'”

She has also shown her versatility by contributing to the soundtracks of various projects and, last July, delivering a flawless performance of Frank Sinatra's classic 'That's Life' at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA).

Kim Min-ha observed, “I've been a shy person since I was young. But I think I find pleasure in expressing things. There are so many beautiful things in the world. When you find something hidden in the shadows, it has depth and warmth. Expressing something through music, acting or narration, hosting, or writing—each has its own distinct quality.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and runs through the 15th at venues around the Busan Cinema Center in Busan.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.