Kim Do-yeon: “‘Dora’ was very different from me, but... the process of understanding was a valuable experience in itself”

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on October 6 at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Kim Do-yeon poses. Busan — Photographer Huh Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kim Do-yeon expressed her special affection for “Dora.”

At a press conference for “Dora,” an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 9th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, Kim Do-yeon said, “The process of understanding the work was such a happy and moving time for me.”

“Dora” tells the story of a family that leaves Seoul for a seaside villa in midsummer. While they are there, Dora, who has an unexplained illness, discovers love for the first time, and everything begins to slowly unravel. The film is directed by Jung Joo-ri, who also directed “A Girl at My Door” and “Next Sohee.”

Kim Do-yeon, who plays Dora in the film, said, “When I first read the script, I thought Dora and I were very different. I struggled with how to understand the character, and (Dora) kept making choices that differed from what I thought, so she felt very distant. But as I talked with the director, I gradually grew closer to Dora. As I read the script, I even texted the director, ‘Every sentence is beautiful, layer by layer, the more I read it.’”

Recalling the process of preparing for the film, she continued, “The process of understanding this story was such a happy and moving time for me. Filming through the summer was intense and difficult, but there were Japanese actors on set, and the crew had come from France, so it was a new and fun experience, and I was able to learn a lot. The experience of immersing myself in acting was valuable in itself.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days, through the 15th, in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.