Song Sae-byeok reunites with director Jung Joo-ri for 'Dora' after 'A Girl at My Door'... “Your direction of the characters is so nuanced”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Song Sae-byeok shared his thoughts on reuniting with director Jung Joo-ri for 'Dora,' following 'A Girl at My Door.'

At a press conference for 'Dora,' an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held on the 9th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, Song Sae-byeok said, “The director was delicate in her direction of the characters in 'Dora,' just as she was in 'A Girl at My Door.'”

'Dora' is a story in which everything gradually begins to unravel when Dora, who has been suffering from an unknown illness, discovers love for the first time during her family's stay at a seaside villa after leaving Seoul in midsummer. It is directed by Jung Joo-ri, who also directed 'A Girl at My Door' and 'Next Sohee.'

Song Sae-byeok worked with director Jung Joo-ri for a second time on 'Dora,' following 'A Girl at My Door.' He played Yeon-su, the husband of Nami (Sakura Ando), in the film. He said, “The director sent me two photos yesterday. They were stills from 'A Girl at My Door.' I realized that 'A Girl at My Door' was already a film from 12 years ago. It was very... how should I put it? It feels a little awkward to say this about myself, but I looked cute and youthful (laughs). When I saw the director on the set of 'Dora' 12 years later, I thought, ‘Ah, the director is still the same.’ The director was delicate in her direction of the characters. It was the same with 'A Girl at My Door,' but this was a film where I could feel the director's world and depth. Even as she continued to leave things open, the way she would point out a direction at crucial moments and guide the scenes naturally appealed to me.”

The 31st BIFF will be held for 10 days, through the 15th, in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.