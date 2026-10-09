‘Dora’ Director July Jung: “A film I’d wanted to make even before A Girl at My Door and Next Sohee”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director July Jung opened up about how she came to direct the film Dora.

At a press conference for Dora, an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 9th, director July Jung said, “This is a story I had in mind from the time I first wrote a feature-film screenplay.”

Dora tells the story of a family that leaves Seoul for a seaside villa in the height of summer. While they are there, Dora, who has been suffering from an unknown illness, discovers love for the first time, and everything begins to slowly unravel. The film is directed by July Jung, who also made A Girl at My Door and Next Sohee.

The BIFF Gala Presentation is one of the festival’s signature sections, introducing Korean audiences for the first time to new films by master directors who have drawn attention at leading film festivals around the world. In 2007, Jung won the Sonje Award at the 12th BIFF for her first short film, A Man Under the Influence. In 2014, her first feature film, A Girl at My Door, was invited to the “Korean Cinema Today – Panorama” section. She returned to Busan in 2022 with her second feature, Next Sohee, and with Dora, she has now had three consecutive feature films invited to BIFF.

For Dora, as with A Girl at My Door and Next Sohee, director July Jung chose the protagonist’s name as the film’s title. “The titles of my films always include the protagonist’s name, and Dora, too, could be said to have started with the character Dora. When I was around 20, I read Freud’s story of Dora and became interested in it,” she said.

Dora is an adaptation of Freud’s 1900 case study of Dora. Jung said, “I thought that if I ever made a film, I’d like to make one using this material. It was a story I’d had in mind since I first started writing a feature-film screenplay, but it didn’t work out. I left it on the back burner, then made A Girl at My Door first. The story of Dora came to mind again, so I worked hard on it. I worked on the screenplay, but it still didn’t go well when I finished the first draft and explored the possibility of getting it produced. The people who read the screenplay then told me the film was too difficult and that they couldn’t really understand what it was about. Then, as if by luck, I got to make Next Sohee, and went back to my original starting point to make Dora,” she explained.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days through the 15th at venues around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.