“How lonely and difficult it must have been...” Kim Do-yeon gets emotional recalling her first audition for ‘Dora’

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Kim Do-yeon became tearful as she recalled her first audition for the film ‘Dora.’

At a press conference for ‘Dora,’ an invited film in the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) Gala Presentation, held on the 9th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, Kim Do-yeon said, “I thought Dora must be incredibly lonely and having a hard time.”

‘Dora’ tells the story of a family that leaves Seoul for a seaside vacation home in midsummer. While they are there, Dora, who has an unknown illness, discovers love for the first time, and everything gradually begins to unravel. The film is directed by Jeong Ju-ri, who helmed ‘A Girl at My Door’ and ‘Next Sohee.’

Asked what she found difficult about playing Dora, Kim Do-yeon said, “The most important thing was changing the way I had previously thought. It was difficult, but it was a necessary process. At my first audition, after receiving the script, I asked the director, even though I knew nothing about the story, ‘Is Dora lying?’ But the director told me, ‘Dora only ever tells the truth.’ I was shocked in that moment. I thought Dora must be so lonely and having such a hard time. Even I, while auditioning and trying to think from Dora’s point of view, thought she was lying. I wondered, ‘What must that be like for Dora?’” she said, breaking into tears.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held for 10 days in and around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, through the 15th.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.