“Touching Days”... Director Jung Joo-ri and Kim Do-yeon on Why They Can’t Help Loving Dora (Roundup)

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[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Jung Joo-ri explained why she couldn’t help but feel such a deep affection for the film Dora.

A press conference for Dora, an invited title in the Gala Presentation at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), was held on the 9th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan. Director Jung Joo-ri and actors Kim Do-yeon and Song Sae-byeok attended.

Dora tells the story of a family who leave Seoul for a seaside vacation home in midsummer. While they are staying there, Dora, who has been suffering from an unexplained illness, discovers love for the first time, and everything begins to slowly unravel. The film is directed by Jung Joo-ri, whose previous works include A Girl at My Door and Next Sohee.

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The Gala Presentation is BIFF’s signature invitation section, which introduces Korean audiences to new works by master filmmakers who have attracted attention at leading film festivals around the world. In 2007, Jung won the Sonje Award at the 12th Busan International Film Festival for her first short film, A Man Under the Influence. In 2014, her first feature, A Girl at My Door, was invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section. She returned to Busan in 2022 with her second feature, Next Sohee, and with Dora, she has now had three consecutive feature films invited to BIFF.

Following A Girl at My Door and Next Sohee, Jung again chose the protagonist’s name as the title of her film with Dora. She said, “My films always have the protagonist’s name in the title, and Dora, too, can be seen as a film that began with the character Dora. When I was about 20, I read Freud’s story about Dora and became interested in it.”

Dora is an adaptation of Freud’s 1900 case study of Dora. Jung explained, “I thought that if I ever made a film, I’d like to make one using this material. It was a story I’d had in mind since I first started writing a feature screenplay, but it didn’t work out.” She continued, “I left it on the shelf for a while, then made A Girl at My Door first. The story of Dora came to mind again, so I worked hard on it. I worked on the screenplay, but even after finishing the first draft and sounding out the possibility of production, things didn’t work out. People who read the screenplay then told me it was too difficult and that they couldn’t really understand what it was about. Then, as if by luck, I got to make Next Sohee, and went back to my original starting point to make Dora.”

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Kim Do-yeon, who plays Dora in the film, said, “When I first read the script, I thought Dora and I were very different.” She continued, “I struggled with how to understand the character, and (Dora) kept making choices that were different from what I would have thought, so she felt very distant to me. But as I talked with the director, I gradually grew closer to Dora. Even as I read the script, I texted the director, ‘The more I read each sentence, the more beautiful it becomes, layer by layer.’”

Recalling the process of preparing for the film, she said, “The days I spent trying to understand this story were incredibly happy and moving.” She added, “Filming in the summer was intense and grueling, but there was also a Japanese actor on set, and the crew came from France, so the experience was new and fun, and I was able to learn a lot. Being able to immerse myself in acting was a valuable experience in itself.”

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She also spoke through tears about what she found difficult in acting: “The most important thing was the work of changing my existing way of thinking. It was difficult, but it was a necessary process.” She continued, “At my first audition, I got the script and, without knowing anything about the story, asked the director, ‘Is Dora lying?’ But the director told me, ‘Dora tells nothing but the truth.’ I was shocked in that moment. I thought Dora must be so lonely and have such a hard time. From Dora’s point of view, even I, there auditioning, thought she was lying, and I found myself wondering, ‘What must it be like for Dora?’”

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Song Sae-byeok worked with director Jung Joo-ri for the second time in Dora, following A Girl at My Door. He plays Yeonsu, the husband of Nami (Sakura Ando), and said, “The director sent me two photos yesterday. They were stills from A Girl at My Door. It turns out A Girl at My Door came out 12 years ago. It was very... how should I put it? I feel a little awkward saying this myself, but I looked cute and fresh-faced (laughs). When I saw her on the set of Dora 12 years later, I thought, ‘Ah, the director hasn’t changed.’ She directs the characters with such delicacy. Just as with A Girl at My Door, this was a film where I could feel the director’s world and depth. She would keep things open, but at crucial moments she would point out the direction and guide the scenes naturally. That aspect really appealed to me.”

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Finally, Jung candidly admitted, “I’m curious about how people will see Dora. I’m looking forward to the conversations we’ll have from here on, but I’m also worried.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days, through the 15th, in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.