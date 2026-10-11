‘Assassin(s)’ makes its presence felt amid controversy... ‘Possible Love’ captivates Michelle Yeoh and Fan Bingbing, too (Roundup)

The opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival is underway at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The 31st Busan International Film Festival has passed the halfway point, with the festival atmosphere still running high.

Asia’s biggest film festival, the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), opened in spectacular fashion on the afternoon of the 6th at the outdoor stage of the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan. Actor Kim Min-ha hosted the opening ceremony on her own. As this is the first edition of BIFF since it was officially designated an “A-list festival” by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), the filmmakers and audiences at the event were the focus of considerable attention.

A press screening of the film ‘Assassin(s)’ was held at Megabox COEX on the 8th. Director Hur Jin-ho and actors Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho pose for a photo. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.09.08/

▶ Controversy surrounds ‘Assassin(s),’ but interest remains despite cancellation of official BIFF events

‘Assassin(s),’ embroiled in controversy over historical distortion, canceled its opening-ceremony red-carpet appearance, outdoor stage greeting and Lee Min-ho’s “Actor’s House” event ahead of BIFF’s opening. At the time, the production company asked for understanding, saying, “In light of the recent series of developments surrounding the film, we have decided to cancel our scheduled appearance at the opening ceremony and the outdoor stage greeting, taking into consideration the safety of audiences and attendees.” It added, “After carefully reviewing the current situation regarding the film, we made this decision to ensure everyone’s safety and the smooth running of the events.” BIFF later said on its official account, “At the request of the production company of ‘Assassin(s),’ the film’s scheduled appearance at the opening ceremony of the 31st BIFF and its outdoor stage event have been canceled.” It added, “We ask for the understanding of everyone who had been looking forward to these events.”

The controversy surrounding ‘Assassin(s)’ was also raised at a press conference on the 6th for the opening film. When a related question came up at the press conference for ‘Day and Night Are for Each Other,’ the opening film, programmer Jeong Ji-hye replied, “We ask for your understanding, as this is a forum to discuss the opening film,” adding, “BIFF has already issued a statement on the matter.”

Director Zhang Yimou and director Jeong Ju-ri also shared their respective views on the historical-distortion controversy surrounding ‘Assassin(s)’ at a press conference for the competition-section jury. Zhang spoke first, stressing, “It is difficult to sum up the relationship between historical truth and creative work in a single phrase or find an answer in a short time. Creative work is creative work. I think it is not always based on truth or fact. People often say that even when you start from life, you should go beyond it.” He added, “History is a story from the past. Through the form of film, it is conveyed to us living in the present. Everyone feels something different, and that is the appeal of film.”

Director Jeong Ju-ri said, “I, too, made a film inspired by a real-life event and shared it with audiences. I believe a film is a film. In a film, everything becomes fictional stories and fictional characters. I have never wavered in my approach to making films.”

Turning to the historical-distortion controversy surrounding ‘Assassin(s),’ she admitted, “Even though it isn’t my film, I feel intimidated. And I honestly find myself thinking, ‘There may be people who are hurt by this story, and of course that hurt may be expressed,’ while at the same time wondering, ‘What should I do?’” She added, “Whatever the starting point of a film may be, the people who make it have to take full responsibility. It is a world we created. Still, these days I hope we can continue making films.”

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Jo In-sung, Eum Moon-seok, director Na Hong-jin and Hwang Jung-min

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Kim Hye-ja poses for a photo. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

▶ From ‘stalking victim’ Hwang Jung-min to Kim Hye-ja, who dismissed health concerns... Stars on the BIFF opening-ceremony red carpet

Hwang Jung-min attended the BIFF opening-ceremony red carpet with director Na Hong-jin, Jo In-sung and Eum Moon-seok, his co-stars in ‘Hope.’ Wearing a black suit, he greeted festivalgoers with a bright smile. Hwang is currently engaged in legal proceedings related to a stalking case. Last July, Person A, who claimed to be Hwang’s former partner, posted messenger conversations and call records on a personal account, claiming to have been in continuous contact with him. In response, Hwang’s agency said, “The person who wrote malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking case who has repeatedly harassed him.” It added, “Hwang filed a criminal complaint against the writer. The court imposed provisional measures, including a ban on approaching him, on three occasions and, finding the stalking allegation substantiated, issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won.”

Kim Hye-ja, who came to BIFF with ‘Still Radiant,’ wore a hanbok and greeted audiences with a bright smile, waving to them. However, footage showing her being supported by a staff member as she walked and coughing several times prompted concerns about her health. A representative for Kim responded, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with her health. It is just a common cold,” adding, “She plans to carry out her scheduled engagements without any difficulty.”

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Michelle Yeoh poses for a photo. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Fan Bingbing makes her way along the carpet. Busan = Reporter Heo

▶ “I’d love to work with director Lee Chang-dong”... From Michelle Yeoh to Fan Bingbing, Asian stars are captivated by ‘Possible Love,’ too

Director Lee Chang-dong’s new film ‘Possible Love’ recently won the Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held last month, bringing Korean cinema widespread recognition. At a press conference on the 7th marking her receipt of this year’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, Michelle Yeoh expressed her hope, saying, “I’d like to work with director Lee Chang-dong. I know about ‘Possible Love,’ too. I’d also like to work with directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho. I worked alongside Jung Woo-sung in ‘Reign of Assassins,’ which came out in 2010, and I love Korean culture and Korean people so much—from K-pop to K-food—that I’d really like to collaborate on a Korean project.”

Fan Bingbing also met audiences in Busan through ‘Diary of a Mad Old Man,’ invited to the Window on Asian Cinema section, and ‘She Said,’ invited to the Wide Angle—Asian Short Film Competition. At a press conference on the 7th, she said, “I was envious of how Korean actors and directors have already attracted worldwide attention and are able to express themselves in such diverse ways. I saw director Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was incredibly striking. I was really envious of how freely the actors swim through their performances in this film. Korean content has diverse potential and a sense of freshness.”

▶ From competition entry ‘That Day’s Taeju’ to ‘Hillol’... Who will take home the coveted grand prize among the 13 films?

The 31st BIFF will close on the 15th. After becoming a competitive festival last year, BIFF is once again featuring 13 films in its competition this year, vying for the top prize, the Busan Award—Grand Prize: ‘That Day’s Taeju’ (directed by Im Ha-yeon), ‘Long Long Night’ (directed by Yeom Gyu-bok), ‘Shaving’ (directed by Kim Jeong-hun), ‘My Mother’ (directed by Eddy Chahyo), ‘Names Engraved in the Sea’ (directed by Joseph Angi Noen), ‘Between Two Lovers’ (directed by Hirose Nanako), ‘Bread and Books’ (directed by Majid Majidi), ‘Silver Express’ (directed by Tanaka Miki), ‘Satoko Always’ (directed by Okita Shuichi), ‘The Day After Sunday’ (directed by Kato Takuya), ‘Loneliness at First Meeting’ (directed by Gu Yu), ‘For the Sake of Being Ordinary’ (directed by Li Wen-can) and ‘Hillol’ (directed by Botir Abdurakhmanov). Interest in the results is especially high this year, as the winner of the Busan Award—Grand Prize will be eligible for submission to the Academy Awards in the United States.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.