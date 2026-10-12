‘Tazza 4’ Nears 2 Million Viewers and Goes the Distance

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] The crime film ‘Tazza: The Song of Belzebub’ (hereafter ‘Tazza 4’; directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by SidusHQ) held on to second place among Korean films at the box office in its third week of release, embarking on a long theatrical run.

‘Tazza 4’ showed no signs of slowing at the box office over the weekend of its third week in theaters, which fell during the Hangul Day holiday period. It ranked second among Korean films at the box office and surpassed 1.74 million admissions.

With a high audience satisfaction score of 93% on CGV’s Golden Egg index, ‘Tazza 4’ is the only Korean film released in the second half of the year rated 18 and over. It is winning over its target audience of viewers in their 20s and 30s as a perfectly tailored entertainment film.

Notably, last Friday it ranked eighth among Korean films released in 2026, the only film with an 18-and-over rating in the ranking, demonstrating the market’s potential. ‘Tazza 4’ is expected to continue generating steady word of mouth in its upcoming fourth week in theaters.

‘Tazza 4’ is satisfying adult moviegoers in various ways, from its high stress-relief score to its catharsis, exhilarating pace and action, and the dopamine rush of its poker games, putting it in good stead for a long theatrical run.

Adapted from Huh Young-man’s comic ‘Tazza,’ ‘Tazza: The Song of Belzebub,’ the final installment in the series, tells the story of a man who thought he had it all thanks to his online casino business and his best friend, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again on the global gambling circuit and face off in a showdown for revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose films include ‘Split,’ ‘Default,’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful.’

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.