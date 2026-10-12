“Koo Kyo-hwan’s Whirlwind Action”... ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ Draws Rave Reviews from Moviegoers

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ is keeping its box-office momentum going with a wave of enthusiastic word of mouth.

‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ made its presence felt in theaters over the Golden Holiday weekend, signaling a long box-office run. Buoyed by enthusiastic praise from moviegoers, it is continuing its momentum and proving the strength of Korean cinema in theaters this fall alongside ‘The Assassin(s)’ and ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.’ With a steady stream of varied positive reviews praising everything from the limitless action built around the premise that the more the protagonist dies, the stronger he gets, to humor that cuts through tense moments and the appealing chemistry among the talented cast, attention is turning to how ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ will fare at the box office in the weeks ahead.

Moviegoers have shared enthusiastic praise, including “Koo Kyo-hwan’s whirlwind action performance and Kim Si-a’s growth as an actor,” “the combination of humor and action,” and “As expected, action movies are best watched in 4DX,” giving the film’s box-office run an added boost. Winning over theatergoers with such strong word of mouth, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ is expected to continue its long box-office run with undiminished enthusiasm even in its third week of release.

Meanwhile, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he finds himself mysteriously pursued. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, known for ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.