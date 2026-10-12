See the film and judge for yourself: Controversial 'Assassin(s)' surpasses 3 million, secures a place among this year's top five Korean box-office hits

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery investigation film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by TPS Company.) surpassed 3 million moviegoers just 20 days after its release.

According to the Korean Film Council's integrated box-office database, 'Assassin(s)' ranked No. 1 at the Korean box office on the 11th and went on to surpass 3 million cumulative admissions on the 12th, its 20th day in theaters. It became the fifth Korean film released in 2026 to reach the 3-million mark. In addition, it drew 758,587 moviegoers during the week from the 5th to the 11th, its third week of release, claiming the No. 1 spot at the overall weekly box office for the third consecutive week.

Since its release, the film has not once relinquished the top spot at the overall weekly box office, demonstrating its solid box-office staying power. Notably, third-week admissions were about 90,000 higher than the 667,698 recorded in its second week. Its box-office momentum has grown even stronger in its third week, drawing attention to how it will perform in the weeks ahead.

Also drawing attention is the rise in ratings from people who have actually seen the film in its third week of release. The audience rating on NAVER climbed from 8.0 to 8.8, while the CGV Golden Egg Index also rose, demonstrating positive audience reactions. With ratings from actual viewers rising across the board in the film's third week—a reverse trend—audiences' positive reviews and word of mouth are expected to bolster its box-office run after the holiday.

'Assassin(s),' which dramatizes the shooting and killing of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung Hee's celebratory address at the 29th Korea Liberation Day Commemoration Ceremony, held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974, tells the story of an investigation into the questions surrounding the shooting of the First Lady and the forces behind it—a case that shocked South Korea. The film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, and is directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose previous films include 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'The Last Princess.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.