'Dora' Star Kim Do-yeon Makes a Splashy BIFF Debut, From Tearful Moments to the Face of Asia Award

Photo: Fantagio

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ji-young Jo] Actor Kim Do-yeon made the most of her first Busan International Film Festival.

From the 6th to the 9th, Kim Do-yeon attended the 31st Busan International Film Festival with the film 'Dora' (directed by July Jung and produced by Film Company Red Peter). Starting with the opening ceremony red carpet, Kim took part in a range of official events, including outdoor stage appearances, press conferences and audience Q&As (GVs), and had a special time.

'Dora' was selected for Directors’ Fortnight at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and was subsequently officially invited to this year’s BIFF Gala Presentation section.

On the 8th, Kim Do-yeon attended an outdoor stage event for 'Dora' and greeted the audience. “It’s my first time at BIFF with 'Dora,' and the enthusiasm of audiences who love films seems to lift my spirits, too. Since this is also the first time we’re presenting the film to Korean audiences, I feel nervous but also have a pleasant flutter of excitement,” Kim said.

Kim also took part in the outdoor stage event 'BIFF Discoveries: Shining Newcomers,' where Kim spoke candidly about the character and the experience of filming. “It felt as if Kim Do-yeon and Dora, the two characters, were blending together, and I was lingering somewhere in between,” Kim recalled.

The following day, Kim Do-yeon met Korean and international reporters at a press conference for 'Dora' in the Gala Presentation section and shared thoughts on the film and the acting. “I think I gradually grew closer to Dora as I kept talking with the director. It was a really valuable experience in itself to immerse myself so fully in the filming as an actor,” Kim said, at times shedding tears as Kim described what 'Dora' had meant to Kim as an actor. Later, at a GV following a public screening, Kim connected more closely with the audience and discussed various aspects of the film.

Kim Do-yeon also had the pleasure of winning the Face of Asia Award at the Marie Claire Asia Star Awards 2026, held during the festival. Having steadily built a filmography, Kim added another meaningful achievement with this win, following last year’s Best New Actress Award at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kim Do-yeon’s debut this year, Kim continues to act across a range of fields, including film, television dramas and theater. With 'Dora,' Kim met audiences at home and abroad by attending the Cannes Film Festival and BIFF. Anticipation is building as Kim gradually expands the scope of work as an actor.

'Dora' follows two people wounded in body and mind as they are swept up in a vortex of complex emotions. The film stars Kim Do-yeon, Sakura Ando, Song Sae-byeok and Choi Won-young, among others, and is directed by July Jung, who helmed 'A Girl at My Door' and 'Next Sohee.' It is scheduled for release in South Korea next year.

Reporter Ji-young Jo soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.