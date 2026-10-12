“Brings Pyeong Gyeong-jang and Goni to mind”... Byun Yo-han and Jo Woo-jin meet as mentor and student in TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub has released an unreleased clip from its Vietnam sequence, the part of the film audiences have talked about most.

Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub has released an unreleased clip titled “Poker Training.” Since the film’s release, the part audiences have talked about most is the process of Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) learning poker skills from Kwak Dong-wook. The released footage shows Jang, having lost everything, receiving hands-on lessons from the legendary cardsharp Kwak Dong-wook (Jo Woo-jin). Kwak gives him an hour and challenges him to “turn this into three times as much,” adding, “Then I’ll take you on as my student.”

At the table, Jang repeatedly has his moves read by Kwak. “You’re so predictable,” Kwak snaps, then tells him, “Just play with your cards face down.” He goes on to explain what Jang must overcome: “Poker is the art of folding. Knowing how to fold well is a real skill.” Although the clip was cut from the final film, the mentor-student chemistry comes through clearly in the film itself.

The dynamic between Kwak, a mentor who relentlessly pushes his student, and Jang, a fearless pupil, has drawn comparisons to Pyeong Gyeong-jang and Goni from the first Tazza film. It offers a welcome dynamic for viewers familiar with the series and the pleasure of seeing the two actors play off each other for those new to it. Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub has surpassed 1.74 million admissions and continues to generate word of mouth in its fourth week in theaters.

Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s original Tazza comic series. This crime film follows Jang Tae-young, who thought he had it all through his online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who has the same name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and face off in a game of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose credits include Default and Life Is Beautiful. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.