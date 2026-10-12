Bong Joon Ho’s First Feature-Length Animated Film ‘Ally’ Set for July Release in Korea and France

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Bong Joon Ho’s first feature-length animated film, “Ally,” will meet audiences in Korea and France this July.

“Ally,” directed by Bong Joon Ho and produced by Barunson Co., Ltd., has been confirmed for release in France on July 14, 2027, and in Korea later that same month. It is also scheduled for release in the United States, where it will continue to meet audiences around the world in theaters.

Ally, the protagonist, is a baby pig squid who wants to see the sun firsthand and dreams of appearing on TV. One day, Ally and friends are suddenly threatened when an unidentified aircraft crashes into the sea. As they are swept up in an unexpected grand adventure and begin a journey to the world above the water, “Ally” is set to deliver fantastical visuals, thrilling action, cheerful laughs and heartwarming emotion.

“Ally” is Bong Joon Ho’s first venture into feature-length animation and a global project involving top-tier production crews from 12 countries, including Korea, France and the UK. Jason Yu, director of “Sleep,” joined as a co-writer. The voice cast includes world-renowned actors Alex Jayne Go, Emmy Award winner Ayo Edebiri, Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard and Rachel House, as well as Academy Award-nominated director Werner Herzog.

Kim Jae-hyeong, who worked on “Toy Story 4” and “Inside Out,” serves as animation supervisor, while Marcin Jakubowski, production designer on Netflix’s animated film “Klaus,” serves as production designer. David Lipman, of “Shrek 1” and “Shrek 2,” also joined the production team. Global studio DNEG, which handled visual effects for “Inception” and “Dune” and brings world-class expertise in 3D animation, also contributed to enhancing the film’s visual quality.

“Ally” will continue its theatrical release around the world with global partners representing each region. In Korea, investment and distribution are being handled by the Penture K-Content Fund, managed by CJ ENM and Penture Invest. CJ ENM and Penture Invest are also responsible for distribution in Vietnam, Turkey and Indonesia, as well as Korea. Path Films, a major French studio and one of the world’s oldest film companies, is co-investing in and distributing “Ally,” handling distribution in France, the Benelux countries, Switzerland and West Africa. In the United States, NEON will handle distribution. The company has introduced acclaimed films to North America, including Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” other Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winners and Academy Award for Best Picture winners.

“Ally” tells the story of deep-sea fish who live in an underwater canyon and are curious about the human world. It is the first feature-length animated film directed by Bong Joon Ho, director of “Parasite.” It is scheduled for release in Korea this July.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.