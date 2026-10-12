The Season of the Blue Dragon Returns... The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards to Be Held on November 25

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The season of the Blue Dragon has returned.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at KBS Hall in Yeouido. The call for entries for the Chung Jung One Short Film Award, which seeks to discover fresh work by emerging directors, also opens on the 12th.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards has grown alongside Korean cinema. Since its beginnings in 1963, the awards have long stood as a representative film award for the Korean film industry, based on fairness and trust.

This year, too, the awards will shine a spotlight on the films, actors and filmmakers who won audiences’ love over the past year, creating an occasion to share in the meaning and value of Korean cinema.

Each year, the Blue Dragon Film Awards introduces emerging directors with distinctive perspectives and potential through the Chung Jung One Short Film Award, helping shape new currents in Korean cinema.

This year, too, the award is seeking short narrative films with fresh stories that break away from convention and distinctive directorial styles. Anyone with South Korean citizenship or a foreign national residing in the country, including international students, is eligible to submit. Films must be no longer than 40 minutes and completed after October 13 last year.

Submissions will be accepted online (https://naver.me/GZDBFVgk) from the 12th until midnight on the 18th. Entries will undergo a preliminary screening, after which finalists will be selected. The final winners will then be chosen by a jury composed of film industry experts. The winning entry for the Chung Jung One Short Film Award will be announced at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony, to be held on November 25. Further details on how to submit and the competition are available on the Blue Dragon Film Awards’ official website (www.blueaward.co.kr).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.