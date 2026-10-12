‘Paradise Lost’ star Bae Hyun-sung: “There weren’t many lines, but I brought a piercing gaze and created an eerie atmosphere”

A screening of the film ‘Paradise Lost’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.10.12/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Bae Hyun-sung discussed what he focused on while playing Ryu Seon-woo in the film ‘Paradise Lost.’

At the press and distribution screening for ‘Paradise Lost’ held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the 12th, Bae Hyun-sung said, “I tried to create an eerie atmosphere whenever Mom (Kim Hyun-joo) appeared.”

‘Paradise Lost,’ which opens on the 21st, is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, a son believed to be dead, miraculously returns alive to his mother, Ryu So-young, who lost him in the disappearance of a camping school bus nine years ago. Yeon Sang-ho, director of ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony,’ is at the helm.

Bae Hyun-sung plays Ryu Seon-woo, the son who returns after nine years but now seems like a stranger. Explaining what he focused on in his performance, he said, “I didn’t have many lines, but as I prepared for and played Seon-woo, I wanted to show a piercing gaze rather than express things through dialogue. I also tried to create an eerie atmosphere whenever Mom appeared. I deliberately slowed down my movements to draw her attention.”

Kim Hyun-joo said, “In practical terms, we wrapped filming in just 14 days, so each of us needed time to focus on our own character. As you’ll see when you watch the film, we weren’t close, so we actually became closer after filming ended. Bae Hyun-sung was also playing a challenging character, so we tried to maintain that kind of relationship on set.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.