“Paradise Lost” Kim Hyun-joo: “The short shoot helped me immerse myself... I acted with sincerity”

A screening of the film “Paradise Lost” was held on the afternoon of the 12th at Yongsan CGV in Seoul. Actress Kim Hyun-joo answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.10.12/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Hyun-joo opened up about how she felt after wrapping up filming for “Paradise Lost.”

At a press and distribution screening of “Paradise Lost” held on the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Kim Hyun-joo said, “If the shoot had been longer, I don’t think I would have enjoyed filming. It might have taken a psychological toll.”

“Paradise Lost,” which opens on the 21st, is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son whom Ryu So-young had thought was dead, miraculously returns alive. Ryu So-young lost her son in the disappearance of a camping-school bus nine years ago. Yeon Sang-ho, director of “Train to Busan,” “The Ugly” and “Colony,” directed the film.

Kim Hyun-joo played Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by the unfamiliar appearance of her returned son. “If the shoot had been longer, I don’t think I would have enjoyed it. It might have taken a psychological toll. The filming schedule was so short that I was able to immerse myself and stay focused through the end of filming,” she said.

She also spoke about the process of building her character. “I’m often asked what intentions I had when approaching a role, but there’s a reason I didn’t fall into a dilemma. When I first read the screenplay, I kept the keywords for the character Ryu So-young in mind, so I could only feel that emotion. I was simply expressing what I felt as it was; there was no problem. Since all I had to do was follow Ryu So-young’s state of mind, I tried to act with sincerity,” she said.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.