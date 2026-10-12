'Paradise Lost' director Yeon Sang-ho: “From Toronto to Busan... Our main stage is South Korea, after all!”

A screening of the film Paradise Lost was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of October 12, 2026. Actor and director Yeon Sang-ho answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-geun, /2026.10.12/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Yeon Sang-ho shared his thoughts on meeting audiences at leading film festivals in South Korea and abroad with his film Paradise Lost.

At a press and distribution screening of Paradise Lost held on the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, director Yeon Sang-ho said, “We received a good response at the Toronto International Film Festival, and also held Q&A sessions with audiences at the Busan International Film Festival.”

Opening on the 21st, Paradise Lost is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son whom Ryu So-young believed had died after she lost him in the Camping School bus disappearance nine years earlier, miraculously returns alive. It is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for Train to Busan, The Ugly and Colony.

Director Yeon was officially invited to the Toronto International Film Festival for two consecutive years, with this year’s Paradise Lost following last year’s The Ugly. In the first half of this year, Colony was invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, with Director Yeon setting a record with films at both Cannes and Toronto in the same year. Following Toronto, Paradise Lost was also officially invited to the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, demonstrating the keen interest of critics and audiences at home and abroad.

Director Yeon said, “We received a good response at the Toronto International Film Festival. I was deeply moved when foreign reporters asked thoughtful questions about the film when I met with them. Later, while holding Q&A sessions with audiences at the Busan International Film Festival, I felt that ‘South Korea is our main stage, after all.’” He added, “I’m looking forward to presenting the film to audiences after its release in South Korea.”

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.