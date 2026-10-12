Director Yeon Sang-ho draws laughs: “‘Paradise Lost’ began with something my mother wrote in a notebook; I bought only one of the three”

A screening of the film ‘Paradise Lost’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actors Bae Hyun-sung and Kim Hyun-joo, along with director Yeon Sang-ho, pose for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Yeon Sang-ho shared what led him to direct the film ‘Paradise Lost.’

At a press and distribution screening of ‘Paradise Lost’ held at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the 12th, director Yeon Sang-ho said, “This film grew out of something my mother wrote in a notebook,” and added, “I bought only one of the three.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Paradise Lost’ is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son whom Ryu So-young thought had died, miraculously returns alive to his mother, who lost him in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years ago. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose credits include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony.’

‘Paradise Lost’ grew out of something written by director Yeon’s mother. Yeon said, “Whenever I go home with the children, she always worries. She says writing isn’t easy and asks how I manage to write like this, so I deliberately told her it wasn’t hard at all to reassure her. I told her that if you know Hangul, you can write your own story. The next time I went home for a holiday, she had written about three pieces in a notebook. I bought only one of them (laughs). The other two had interesting parts too, but one of them really appealed to me. It was about three pages long and described the psychology of an evil son and a mother who loved him deeply, as well as the mother’s final choice. I worked hard on the screenplay, wanting to explore that mother’s psychology in depth.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.