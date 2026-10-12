“Bae Hyun-sung’s New Side → Kim Hyun-joo’s Acting Prowess”: A Mystery Thriller from Director Yeon Sang-ho, Paradise Lost (Roundup)

A press screening of the film Paradise Lost was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actors Bae Hyun-sung and Kim Hyun-joo and director Yeon Sang-ho pose for a photo. Photo by Jung Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Yeon Sang-ho has depicted a mysterious mother-son relationship in Paradise Lost.

A press and distributor screening of Paradise Lost was held on the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Actors Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and director Yeon Sang-ho attended.

Opening on the 21st, Paradise Lost is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Sun-woo, a son whom his mother Ryu So-young believed to be dead, miraculously returns alive. She lost him in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years ago. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose films include Train to Busan, The Ugly and Colony.

A press screening of the film Paradise Lost was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actors Bae Hyun-sung and Kim Hyun-joo and director Yeon Sang-ho pose for a photo. Photo by Jung Jae-geun,

Following The Ugly last year, director Yeon was officially invited to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the second consecutive year with Paradise Lost this year. Earlier this year, Colony was invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, giving him the distinction of having films at both Cannes and Toronto in the same year. Following Toronto, Paradise Lost was also officially invited to the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, demonstrating the keen interest it has drawn from critics and audiences at home and abroad.

“We came back from the Toronto International Film Festival having received a good response. I was deeply moved when I met foreign journalists and they asked thoughtful questions about the film. Later, during a GV with audiences at the Busan International Film Festival, I felt that ‘South Korea is, after all, our main stage,’” director Yeon said. “I’m looking forward to presenting the film to audiences after its domestic release.”

Paradise Lost drew attention after it was reported to have originated from a piece of writing by director Yeon’s mother. He said, “She’s always worried when I take the children home. She said writing wasn’t easy and asked how I could write like that, so I deliberately reassured her by saying it wasn’t hard at all. I told her that as long as she knew the Korean alphabet, she could just write her own story. The next holiday, I went home and found that she had written about three pieces in an exercise notebook. I bought just one of them (laughs). The other two had interesting parts, too, but one of them really drew me in. Across about three pages, she wrote about the psychology of an evil son and a mother who loves him deeply, as well as the mother’s final choice. I worked hard on the script, wanting to explore that mother’s psychology in depth.”

A press screening of Paradise Lost was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Kim Hyun-joo poses for a photo. Photo by Jung Jae-geun, /2026.10.12/

Kim Hyun-joo played Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by the unfamiliarity of her returned son. “If the filming period had been long, I don’t think I could have enjoyed it. It would have taken a mental toll. But filming was so brief that I was able to immerse myself, stay focused and wrap up the shoot,” she said.

Asked about the process of building her character, she said, “I’m often asked what intentions I had when acting, but there’s a reason I didn’t fall into a dilemma. When I first read the script, I took in the keywords for Ryu So-young, so I couldn’t help feeling that way. I was simply expressing what I felt, and there wasn’t a problem. Since following Ryu So-young’s psychology was all I had to do, I tried to act with sincerity.”

A press screening of Paradise Lost was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses for a photo. Photo by Jung Jae-geun, /2026.10.12/

Bae Hyun-sung played Ryu Sun-woo, the unfamiliar son who returns after nine years. Asked what he focused on in his performance, he explained, “There weren’t many lines, but as I prepared for and played Sun-woo, I wanted to convey him through a subtle look in his eyes rather than through dialogue. I also tried to create a peculiar atmosphere whenever his mother appeared. I deliberately moved slowly to draw her attention.”

Kim Hyun-joo added, “Since we wrapped filming in just 14 days, each of us needed time to focus on our own character. As you’ll see in the film, we weren’t close to each other, so we actually became closer after filming ended. Bae Hyun-sung was also playing a challenging character, so we tried to maintain that dynamic on set.”

Director Yeon concluded by asking audiences to look forward to the film. “You’ll get to see a new side of Bae Hyun-sung and the true extent of Kim Hyun-joo’s acting ability,” he said. “The film begins after it ends. You’ll be able to talk about it with the person next to you.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.