Kim Yoo-jung and Lee Dong-hwi—Why Are They Here? Special Appearances Shine in 'Reawaken Man: The Red'

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Kim Yoo-jung and Lee Dong-hwi are drawing attention for their special appearances in 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

Kim Yoo-jung plays Blue, who has a special ability of her own, alongside Seok-hwan (Koo Kyo-hwan), the Reawaken Man who grows stronger each time he dies, and Black (Shin Seung-ho), who can control others. Unlike Seok-hwan and Black, Blue has little ability to protect themself and is clinging to life in an incubator. Kim brings the character to life with a remarkable presence, immediately drawing the audience's attention as soon as she appears.

Lee Dong-hwi plays a member of Hanlim Gym, run by Seok-hwan's close friend Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), and brings a lively energy to the film, seamlessly blending into the story. With his signature naturalistic acting, Lee convincingly portrays the gym member's nonchalant reaction to Young-ha as he regales him with tales of his exploits at a church after helping Seok-hwan. With a lineup of special appearances that commands the screen from the moment they appear, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' is drawing attention and will continue to make its mark in theaters this October with plenty of fun.

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he finds himself pursued for reasons unknown. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, whose credits include 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.